Pragati Maidan tunnel to be closed for maintenance work on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel here will be closed for traffic movement on Wednesday as well for cleaning and maintenance work, officials said.

The tunnel has been closed since Sunday due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the city.

"Due to cleaning and maintenance work, Pragati Maidan Tunnel will remain closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. Traffic Alert

In another tweet, the traffic police said, "Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired." Traffic Alert

On Tuesday morning, a portion of the Shershah Road caved in near the C-Hexagon.