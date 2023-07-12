Advertisment
#National

Pragati Maidan tunnel to be closed for maintenance work on Wednesday

NewsDrum Desk
12 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena during the inspection of waterlogging inside Pragati Maidan tunnel after the recent heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Tuesday

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel here will be closed for traffic movement on Wednesday as well for cleaning and maintenance work, officials said.

The tunnel has been closed since Sunday due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the city.

"Due to cleaning and maintenance work, Pragati Maidan Tunnel will remain closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the traffic police said, "Due to road repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired."

On Tuesday morning, a portion of the Shershah Road caved in near the C-Hexagon.

Subscribe