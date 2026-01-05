PRAGATI meetings helped fast-track Bihar projects: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Jan 5 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for regularly holding PRAGATI meetings at the national level, saying the initiative helped fast-track development projects across the state.

Modi held the 50th Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) meeting in New Delhi on December 31.

PRAGATI, an information and communication technology-enabled multi-modal platform, has helped accelerate projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh-crore across the country and supported the on-ground implementation of major welfare programmes.

Talking to reporters here, Choudhary said, "I thank PM Modi for the infrastructure and assistance he has provided to a poor state like Bihar. Work is being done continuously to take the state forward." He claimed that the Centre has directly invested Rs 6.58 lakh-crore in Bihar.

Choudhary accused the previous central governments of delaying development projects.

"It was seen during the Congress-led UPA, United Front and other governments post-independence, works were stalled and diverted," the minister claimed.

The NDA government, in contrast, is holding periodic meetings chaired by the PM and attended by chief secretaries of states to review the progress of major development and infrastructure projects, Choudhary added.

The Bihar deputy CM further said, "Investments worth around Rs 7.5 lakh-crore are currently underway in Bihar. Many schemes have been commissioned, many are in process, and the best part is that the state government, with full cooperation, has tried to resolve 96 per cent of the issues." He said in the railways sector, 38 projects worth Rs 1.28 lakh-crore were underway in the state, with 68 of the 72 issues related to them already resolved.

Choudhary added that under the ministry of road transport and highways, all issues related to 124 projects worth Rs 97,864 crore have been resolved in the state. PTI SUK MNB