PRAGATI portal monitors 15 projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the 'PRAGATI portal' plays a crucial role in realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, and 15 high-cost projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore are being reviewed in the state through it.

He was speaking at a press conference organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here on the central government's 'Pro-Active and Timely Implementation' (PRAGATI) portal, created in 2015.

During his address, Chief Minister Dhami said the portal is designed for the quick review and resolution of projects, schemes, and public grievances, ensuring that development plans are implemented rapidly on the ground.

He informed that currently 42 projects with a total investment of Rs 3.5 lakh crore are being monitored in Uttarakhand, of which 15 high-cost projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore are being reviewed through PRAGATI.

The chief minister said that out of the 42 projects, 10 have been successfully completed so far, and work is progressing rapidly on the remaining 32 projects.

Referring to projects like the Char Dham road project, Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line, and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Dhami said work is progressing rapidly on all these projects, which are being reviewed daily through the PRAGATI portal.

He added that the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat, and Digital India is being realised, with the PRAGATI portal playing a vital role.

Regarding the obstacles faced by hydroelectric projects due to the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone, the chief minister said that the state and central governments are working to overcome this challenging problem.

He said that to build modern infrastructure in Uttarakhand and give a new impetus to the state's economic progress, the Central Government's Ministry of Finance has sanctioned an additional loan amount of Rs 734 crore for Uttarakhand under the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme (SASCIS) 2025-26', along with Rs 25 crore for land reforms in urban areas.

Dhami said that with this dual grant, the total assistance provided by the Centre to Uttarakhand under this scheme in the current financial year has now reached Rs 1,806.49 crore.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the assistance. PTI DPT HIG HIG