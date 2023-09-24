Pragjyotishpur Lit Fest to begin in Guwahati on September 29

Guwahati, Sept 24 (PTI) The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival will begin in Guwahati on September 29, an official said on Sunday.

This year's theme is 'In Search of Roots', and different sessions will be held over three days on it. Among those will be panel discussions, conversations with authors, workshops on creative writing, quiz, poetry sessions, book launches, the festival's president Phanindra Dev Choudhury said.

Noted Gorkha author Lil Bahadur Chetri, and authors Suvash Chandra Satapathy from Bhubaneshwar and Bhushan Bhave from Goa will participate in the festival, besides writers, media and film personalities from Assam, he said.

In the poetry session, poets will recite their poems in Assamese, Bodo, Karbi, Mishing, Nepali, Bengali, Rabha and Tiwa, he added.

The festival will be inaugurated by National Book Trust chairman Milind Sudhakar Marathe.

The festival aims at creating an atmosphere of reading and idea sharing, Choudhury said. PTI DG DG SOM