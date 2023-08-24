Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rolls out from Vikram lander; walks on the moon

Chennai: The Pragyan rover has rolled out from the Vikram lander and will now start moving around on the lunar surface, marking a successful next stage hours after Chandrayaan-3 made its historic landing on the Moon, ISRO sources said Thursday.

Advertisment

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Chandrayaan-3 ROVER:

Made in India 🇮🇳

Made for the MOON🌖!



The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and

India took a walk on the moon !



More updates soon.#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated ISRO for the successful deployment of Pragyan rover.

"I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3. I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," President Droupadi Murmu posted on X Thursday morning.