Prahlad Joshi reviews flagship schemes of renewable energy sector in North East

Guwahati, Oct 31 (PTI) Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Friday reviewed the progress of flagship schemes in the North East and emphasised on actionable steps to harness the region's potential.

He was attending the Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy (North East Zone) here.

"The North East, our Ashtalakshmi, is transforming into Urja-Lakshmi under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji," the minister for New and Renewable Energy said in a post on X.

He commended the progress of the states for their "exceptional renewable capacity share, reviewed the progress of flagship schemes and discussed actionable steps to harness the region's immense potential in solar, small hydro, green hydrogen and biomass." "Together, we are advancing towards a cleaner, greener and energy-secure North East, realising the Prime Minister's vision of prosperity through sustainability," Joshi added. PTI SSG SSG RG