Prahlad Joshi reviews progress of key Central govt schemes in UP

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday reviewed the progress of key Central government schemes during his visit to the state capital.

A high-level meeting was held upon his arrival here and attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official statement issued here said.

The meeting focused on the status of wheat procurement, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) and the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, it said.

Senior officials from the concerned departments were also present during the discussions.

Joshi, the minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy, later conducted a field visit to Duggour village in Bakshi Ka Talab area to inspect solar power installations set up under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

He interacted with beneficiary families to understand their experiences with the scheme’s implementation.

The minister also reviewed the functioning of solar pumps installed under the PM-KUSUM scheme in the same area.

During his interaction with residents, Joshi noted the positive impact of the initiatives and assured continued support for strengthening renewable energy infrastructure in the state. PTI ABN AS AS