Prajwal breaks silence over sexual abuse allegations; Cong keeps up heat on BJP

Bengaluru, May 1 (PTI) Breaking his silence over the sexual abuse allegations against him, Hassan MP and BJP-JD (S) alliance candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna said truth will prevail and sought seven days to appear before the SIT probing the charges, even as the Congress stepped up its attack against the saffron party.

"Is being part of Modi's 'political family' a 'guarantee of protection' for criminals?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the state chief minister Siddaramaiah urged the PM to take swift action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal that the Janata Dal (Secular) leader used to travel abroad.

With his party under fire over the matter, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the saffron organisation cannot remain with those who commit atrocities against women.

Prajwal and his father H D Revanna, former Karnataka minister, were booked by police on Sunday on charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household. Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and nephew of Karnataka ex-chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Taking to Facebook, Prajwal Revanna posted: "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon." There was no immediate comment from the Special Investigation Team on Prajwal's request.

The MP left the country as soon as the election to his constituency ended and is believed to be in Germany. Nearly 3,000 explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing several women have gone viral in Hassan in recent days.

Congress kept up the heat on its rival BJP over the matter.

Besides Rahul, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the BJP on the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna and said PM Modi sought votes for him and did not stop the JD(S) leader from leaving the country.

In a post in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "as always, Narendra Modi has maintained shameful silence on the gruesome crimes committed against women in Karnataka." "The Prime Minister will have to answer: Despite knowing everything, why did he campaign for the devil who exploited hundreds of daughters, just for votes? After all, how did such a big criminal escape from the country with such ease?" the former Congress chief said.

Addressing a public meeting in Hubbali in Karnataka, Amit Shah asserted his party cannot remain with those who commit atrocities against women, referring to the Prajwal Revanna episode.

He also blamed the Congress government in Karnataka for not acting against the Hassan MP till the Lok Sabha polls in the Vokkaliga belt were over.

Just before the elections, a huge cache of explicit videos and photographs, allegedly involving Prajwal have gone viral in the social media, following which the state government constituted the SIT on the request of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

A case has been registered against Revanna and Prajwal at Holenarasipura on a complaint by their former cook and relative for allegedly sexually harassing her. She alleged that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and spoke in an objectionable manner, which forced her to block him.

"We (BJP) have an alliance with the JD(S). Now (Prajwal) Revanna's CD has come. They (Congress) thought they can corner the BJP. I am making it clear here BJP cannot remain with those who commit atrocities against women," the Home Minister said.

He said Congress is in power in the state and it should have taken action.

The BJP's stand was clear that stringent punishment should be given to those who commit such crimes, shah added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah alleged Deve Gowda planned the 'escape' of his grandson, Prajwal Revanna, abroad.

"Who gives passport and visa for travelling abroad? It’s the Centre. Can he go without the Centre’s knowledge? It was former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda who planned and sent him abroad," the Chief Minister told reporters at Yadgir in Karnataka.

He also ruled out his deputy D K Shivakumar’s involvement in leaking the videos as has been alleged by JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders talk a lot about women. If they really have any respect for women, they must express solidarity with the victims by paying them a visit."