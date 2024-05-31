Prajwal Revanna is before SIT to give fullest cooperation: Advocate

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was extending full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases against him, and has requested that let there be no media trial, his advocate said on Friday.

Stating that Prajwal has been arrested in a case registered against him in Holenarasipura in Hassan district, Advocate Arun G said, one has to wait to see what happens to the Hassan MP's bail application pending before the court.

Prajwal was arrested in the wee hours of Friday by the SIT, minutes after he landed from Germany here past midnight.

"I went to speak to him. He has appealed to the media that he has come forward to cooperate with the investigation. So he has requested that there be no media trial. Let there be no negative campaign unnecessarily," Arun said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prajwal here, he said, the Hassan MP is before the SIT to give the fullest cooperation.

"Prajwal said -- I have come forward, the whole purpose of me coming to Bengaluru or before SIT is that I have to stand by my words. I have come forward. I will give the fullest cooperation -- these are his words," he added.

The advocate said that he had explained to Prajwal about how the court procedures would work.

Asked whether Prajwal reiterated his earlier statement about a political conspiracy or vendetta against him, Arun said, "Whatever he has spoken is already there in the media. I think I should not add or subtract to what is already there. So I don't want to give any clarity on it." "I had gone there, as he (Prajwal) had come. Today, I got a call from SIT. So I came and spoke to him. Nothing more than that," he added.

Asked whether Prajwal is responding to SIT's questions, he said, "He is cooperating. They (officials) have not shared information regarding when he will be produced before the court." On the bail application that is pending before the court, the advocate said, "Probably you will have to wait and see what happens in the court. I would not like to talk about the fate of petitions before the court....whatever it is certainly we will make our submissions before the court." Prajwal on May 29 had filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives, which issued a notice to the SIT to file objections before posting the hearing for May 31.

In the first case registered against him at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28, Prajwal is accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and Holenarasipura MLA, H D Revanna, is accused number one.

Prajwal has been so far booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him.