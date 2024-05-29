Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich to Bengaluru, likely to reach on Friday midnight

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, official sources said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to sources in the Special Investigation Team, the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands, they said.

The MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country as soon as the news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

Advertisment

So far two cases of sexual assault have been registered against Prajwal.

Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry.

The MP has twice cancelled the flight ticket from Germany in the past, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the SIT conducted searches at Prajwal's residence in the district headquarter town of Hassan on Tuesday which went on till late in the night.

"Some incriminating materials have been seized," they said.