Prajwal Revanna trailing in Hassan

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, was trailing with a margin of 17,108 votes in Hassan Lok Sabha segment in Karnataka on Tuesday.

His nearest rival Shreyas Patel of Congress was leading in the constituency.

As per latest data available with the Election Commission, the 33-year-old Revanna has secured 4,29,980 votes, while Patel got 4,47,088.

Revanna, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, had contested as the NDA candidate. As charges against him of sexually abusing women emerged, after Hassan went to polls on April 26, the JD(S) suspended him from the party.

He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the cases. PTI KSU RS ROH