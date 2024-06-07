Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani appears before SIT after HC direction

Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Bhavani Revanna, mother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, on Friday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with an abduction case following a direction from the Karnataka High Court, which granted her interim anticipatory bail earlier in the day.

Bhavani is facing charges of kidnapping a woman, allegedly to help her son, who is accused of sexually abusing several women, and is currently in SIT custody.

She was granted interim anticipatory bail by Justice Krishna S Dixit subject to her appearing before the investigating officer of SIT by 1 pm on Friday and fully cooperating with the probe. The High Court has barred her from entering the jurisdictions of KR Nagar taluk in Mysuru district, and the entire Hassan district, where the alleged kidnapping of the woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her son, took place.

Meanwhile, the SIT has detained Bhavani's car driver in connection with the kidnapping case, sources said. PTI COR GMS RS RS