Prakash Ambedkar claims Sharad Pawar met Dawood when he was CM

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday claimed that senior politician Sharad Pawar had met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai while he was Maharashtra’s chief minister.

Advertisment

There has been no response from Pawar or his NCP (SP) party so far on Ambedkar’s claims.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Ambedkar claimed the purported meeting took place sometime during 1988-91.

Ambedkar claimed that when Pawar was the CM, he first went to London and then to California for a meeting. “He came back to London and then went to Dubai. He met Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai,” he said, wondering if the Central government had sanctioned the meeting. PTI VT VT