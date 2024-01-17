Advertisment
Prakash Ambedkar declines invite for Ram temple event, says it has become political campaign

NewsDrum Desk
17 Jan 2024
Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday declined an invite from the Ram temple trust for the `pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a letter to the trust, he said the event has been hijacked by the BJP and the RSS.

"A religious event has been turned into a political campaign," he said.

His grandfather Dr B R Ambedkar had warned that if political parties put caste and religion above the nation, the freedom would be in danger once again, the VBA chief noted. PTI MR KRK

