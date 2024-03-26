Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA still part of MVA: Raut

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Prakash Amebdkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is still a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and discussions with the former are still on, said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday.

The Rajya Sabha member told reporters that the MVA’s proposal of leaving aside four seats for VBA in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha polls is still open.

Seat-sharing talks among MVA partners Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Sena (UBT) are more or less over, said Raut, adding that the first list of his party’s candidates is expected to be released on Tuesday.

Elections to Maharashtra’s 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, and votes will be counted on June 4.

“Balasaheb (Prakash) Ambedkar and the VBA are still with the MVA. It is an important constituent of the MVA,” Raut said.

“We have had discussions with them. Even Balasaheb was there. Discussions were on until yesterday (Monday). It (talks) is there even today,” Raut said.

Discussions are still on and they are not over yet, he stressed.

On March 23, Ambedkar said he was calling off his party’s alliance with Sena (UBT) and that he would declare his next move on March 26. “I am giving back their four seats,” he said on Monday.

Contesting the MVA claim of four seats, the Dalit leader said his party was officially offered only three seats, including Akola. PTI PR NR