Prakash Ambedkar says youth brutally assaulted in Ahilyanagar, demands action under MCOCA

Ahilyanagar, Oct 24 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has said a youth from the Matang community was severely assaulted in Ahilyanagar district and demanded action under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those involved.

According to the VBA chief, one Sanjay Vairagar was allegedly abducted from Sonai village by a group of 15 to 20 persons and taken to an undisclosed location, where he was mercilessly beaten.

“In an extremely cruel act, the accused allegedly ran a motorcycle over the victim’s hands and legs, breaking them, and assaulted him severely, damaging one of his eyes. They even urinated on him before dumping him at an unknown place,” said the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar in a post on X on Thursday.

The Dalit leader claimed that the attackers are reportedly linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Vairagar has been admitted to the government hospital, he said.

Ambedkar said he spoke to the victim’s father over the phone and assured the family of full support. “Our demand is that action be taken against the accused under MCOCA. I will soon meet the victim’s family,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, VBA state general secretary Prof Kisan Chavan and district office-bearers of the party visited the hospital and met the Dalit victim’s family. They assured the family that the VBA stood firmly with them, Ambedkar said. PTI MR NR