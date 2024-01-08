Prakash Ambedkar's VBA part of oppn alliance in Maharashtra: Raut

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar is "very much part" of the opposition alliance in Maharashtra to counter the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said Ambedkar has held talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray a number of times in connection with the Lok Sabha elections and the seat-sharing formula.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

"In the past, Ambedkar contested the Lok Sabha election from Akola in Maharashtra, he can contest this time also. We are with him. The VBA is very much part of the MVA," Raut said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress.

"Some decisions have been made already. The people of Maharashtra would not vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been damaging the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," Raut claimed.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi announced an alliance in January last year.

However, there has been no official announcement of the VBA being a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, an alliance formed by several parties to take on the ruling NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

In 2019, the VBA contested the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra independently and dented the Congress' prospects in some seats. PTI ND GK