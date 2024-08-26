Prakash Bal Joshi’s ''Inner Impressions'' exhibition opens in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Noted artist Prakash Bal Joshi’s solo exhibition of abstract paintings titled 'Inner Impressions' has opened in Mumbai.

The exhibition at the Artequest Art Gallery explores the artistic journey of Joshi, a senior political journalist and author, and showcases works with vivid expressions of solitude, a release said.

Over the past decade, Joshi has participated in prominent art shows in international art hubs like Venice, New York, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Cairo, and Singapore.

Aliaksandr Matsukou, Consul General of Belarus in Mumbai, veteran theatre actress Dolly Thakore, French fashion consultant Veronique Poles and entrepreneur Ashwin Agarwal were present at the inauguration of the exhibition, which will be open till September 13. PTI VT VT