Prakash Karat to inaugurate CPI(M) Tripura state conference on Dec 29

Agartala, Dec 24 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat would inaugurate the party's 24th Tripura state conference here on December 29, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The three-day CPI(M) Tripura state conference will be held at Town Hall from December 29 to 31.

"CPI(M) coordinator Prakash Karat and CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat will arrive here to attend the party's state conference beginning on December 29. To mark the programme, a rally will be held at Vivekananda ground where Karat and senior party leaders will address", CPI(M) Tripura secretary Jitendra Chowdhury told PTI.

Chowdhury said the party has almost completed conferences of branch committees, local committees, divisional committees and district committees to pave the way for the state conference.

Advertisment

The party has over 4,000 branches, more than 300 local, 24 divisional and eight district committees in Tripura.

"During the conference, the party leaders will throw light on the state's political, social, economic situation and issues related to the people of the state. After deliberation, we will finalise the party's roadmap for the future", he said.

The CPI(M) was in power in Tripura for 35 years in two phases (1978 to 1988 and 1993 to 2018). It lost to the BJP-IPFT coalition in the 2018 Assembly elections. PTI PS RG