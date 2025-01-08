Pramod Mahajan kin accuses under-fire minister Dhananjay Munde of land grab; slams Pankaja

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) In further trouble for Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, a close relative of BJP stalwart late Pramod Mahajan on Wednesday accused him of acquiring 1.5 acres of land worth over Rs 3.5 crore owned by her in Beed district for just Rs 21 lakh through coercion.

Sarangi Mahajan, sister-in-law of former Union minister Pramod Mahajan, demanded the resignation of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is already facing heat over the murder of a village sarpanch in his native Beed district in December.

She met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and alleged an associate of Dhananjay Munde had coerced her into transferring land owned by her under duress.

Sarangi Mahajan claimed her land worth over Rs 3.5 crore was acquired for just Rs 21 lakh through coercion.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sarangi Mahajan said, "The Chief Minister has assured me of justice. I have also received similar assurances from (deputy CM) Ajit Pawar. I will support the demand for Dhananjay Munde's resignation as he has caused me significant distress over the last one -and-a-half years." Dhananjay Munde, a prominent leader of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, was not available for comment on the land grab allegations.

Pramod Mahajan's sister Pradnya was married to BJP leader late Gopinath Munde, who had served as a minister in Maharashtra and also at the Centre. Gopinath Munde has two daughters, Pankaja and Pritam, while Dhananjay Munde is his nephew.

At present, Pankaja and Dhananjay are cabinet ministers in the Fadnavis government. Sarangi Mahajan is the wife of late Pravin Mahajan, one of the two brothers of Pramod Mahajan. Sarangi Mahajan and Dhananjay Munde are also related.

Sarangi Mahajan alleged that Dhananjay Munde's associate Balaji Munde summoned her to Panvel near Mumbai and then to Parli in Beed district in central Maharashtra, where she was forced to sign documents transferring 1.5 acres of her land.

"I was unaware of their intentions. They misled me with kind words and took me to the land registrar's office. Under threat, I signed the papers. It was only later that I realised the gravity of their actions," she said.

Sarangi Mahajan criticised Pankaja Munde as well, accusing her of complicity in the entire episode.

"Pankaja is not innocent. She had silent consent in this matter. Both of them should be held accountable," she said.

During her interaction with Fadnavis, Sarangi Mahajan told the CM about the situation in Beed district and alleged local officials acted under pressure from Dhananjay Munde.

"Revenue department officials and registrars in Beed only follow his directives. Land transactions do not happen without his approval. Officers from other districts should be posted here (Beed) to ensure impartiality," she said.

"I was threatened that I would not be allowed to leave Parli without signing blank documents," she alleged, adding she has filed complaints at the Ambejogai police station in Beed district.

The land grab accusations come amid demands from political leaders, including BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, for Dhananjay Munde's resignation over the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Relatives of Santosh Deshmukh earlier met Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, and sought justice for the slain sarpanch. PTI ND RSY