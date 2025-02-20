Pramod Sawant congratulates Rekha Gupta, new Delhi CM

Panaji, Feb 20 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday congratulated Rekha Gupta on being sworn in as new chief minister of Delhi following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decisive victory in the assembly elections.

Sawant also attended the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi along with the chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states.

The victory in Delhi elections was a testament to the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the vision of `Viksit Bharat', he said in a statement here.

Under Gupta's leadership, Delhi will witness rapid infrastructural advancement, economic growth and a citizen-centric governance model, he said.

"With BJP's governance model at the core, Delhi is now set for a new phase of growth led by a double-engine government," he said. PTI RPS KRK