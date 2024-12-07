Pramukh Swami Maharaj inspired lakhs of people, gave them courage: Amit Shah at BAPS event

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the late 'pramukh' of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), inspired lakhs of people and gave them the courage to face difficulties and work for the benefit of society, Union Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Shah was speaking at the Karyakarta Sammelan of BAPS sect held at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad where thousands of volunteers were in attendance.

"Pramukh Swami Maharaj inspired the mantra of faith in the lives of lakhs of people, gave them the courage to face difficulties and inspired everyone to move forward with the aim to work for society. Pramukh Swami Maharaj built more than 1200 temples in the country and abroad which are today doing the work of enlightening people," the Union Home and Cooperation Minister said.

He said the biggest contribution of Pramukh Swami Maharaj was his emphasis on culture.

Shah said Pramukh Swami Maharaj did the work of giving new life free of drugs to many people, which not only rid them of disease but changed their entire life and that of their families and made it free of concerns, Shah said.

"It is not easy to inspire lakhs of volunteers for one aim. But he smilingly inspired lakhs of volunteers on one path, not by his words but by his life's work," Shah said, adding the Swaminarayan community has also contributed hugely in the field of education.

In 1972 Pramukh Swami Maharaj did the work of forming one organisation by bringing together scattered organisations, Shah said.

This organisation, which started with eight workers, has lakhs of people present in this stadium today, which in itself shows how much a saint can give us in life, Shah said.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven fellowship dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony. PTI KA BNM