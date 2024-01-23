Pran Pratishtha creates faith nobody can hurt Hindu sentiments: RSS women's wing

New Delhi: A successful 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol at his new temple in Ayodhya has created the faith that nobody can "ever hurt" Hindu sentiments in the future, the Rashtra Sevika Samiti said on Monday.

The consecration of the idol was done at the temple in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The organised efforts of Hindu society removed a taint that had been there for 500 years. Today is a day of national self-respect and pride. A new era is starting from today," the women's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

"It appears that from the spontaneous and unprecedented enthusiasm of the Hindu society that the inner consciousness of Bharat has now awakened," it said.

The Samiti congratulated the temple trust for successfully completing the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the temple's construction.

"The construction of this temple has created the faith that nobody can ever hurt Hindu sentiments even in the future," it said.