Pranab Mukherjee had towering contribution: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary and said that the Bharat Ratna awardee had a towering contribution to the nation.

"Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee's towering contribution to our nation stands as a timeless testament to his vision and statesmanship," Sarma said in a post on X.

"On his birth anniversary, we pay heartfelt tribute to the Bharat Ratna who shaped India's political discourse, unified voices across party lines and strengthened the foundations of our democracy," he added.

Mukherjee assumed office as the 13th President of India on July 25, 2012, crowning a political career of over five decades. He had the rare distinction of having served at different times as Foreign, Defence, Commerce and Finance Minister.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha five times from 1969 and twice to the Lok Sabha from 2004. PTI TR TR RG