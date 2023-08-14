Prasar Bharati deploys 41 cameras for live coverage of I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Prasar Bharati has deployed 41 cameras, including five robotic cameras, for live coverage of the 77th Independence Day celebrations that will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday.

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster, said 36 cameras have been installed on the Red Fort premises from where the Prime Minister will address the nation on Tuesday morning. The Independence Day celebrations will be telecast on Doordarshan and its regional channels and the national channels of All India Radio.

Five cameras have been deployed at Rajghat, where the Prime Minister will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The intricate setup also has in addition two 360-degree view cameras, four cameras have been mounted on Jimmy Jibs and one on a scissor crane to give dynamic camera angles to the event, an official statement said.

Independence Day this year will also see the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021.

Prasar Bharati has deployed two women camerapersons for coverage of the Independence Day celebrations.

The live coverage will be carried across the Doordarshan network with sign language translation on DD News and a simultaneous live stream on YouTube. PTI SKU CK