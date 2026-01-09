Prasar Bharti to air influencer content in 30-minute slot on DD News

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Seeking to boost the creator's economy, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Friday said it was offering a 30-minute prime time slot for content creators five days a week on DD News and its digital platforms under a revenue-sharing model.

The "Creator's Corner" will be telecast on DD News and other digital platforms from Monday to Friday at 7 pm, with a repeat telecast at 9:30 am from Tuesday to Saturday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The initiative will feature content ranging from two minutes to 10 minutes sourced from applications vetted by an independent team with a focus on a variety of subjects. The digital creators and their channels will be given full credit for their programming.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the Creator's Corner on Doordarshan will give a platform to influencers who generate quality content.

The minister said the initiative would operate on a revenue-sharing model with 90 per cent of the revenue generated from the programming to be given to content creators, with Prasar Bharti retaining 10 per cent.

Vaishnaw said, "This is the first time content creators will come on a platform of a media network." He billed it as the first step in the reform of the functioning of Prasar Bharati.

He said 2026 will be the year of reform in Prasar Bharati, which will now adopt a new programming style as it touches lives in every section of society.

"The Information and Broadcasting sector impacts the lives of every citizen in the country, making it essential to introduce reforms that restore the prominence of broadcasting while aligning it with today's technology, generation, era, themes and working methods," Vaishnaw said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, among others, were present at the function to unveil the Creator's Corner initiative.

Vaishnaw also announced that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will undergo a complete restructuring this year, including the development of a new operating system.

He said that through this system, the orientation of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Prasar Bharati, and its associated organisations will shift towards the industry, participants, the new generation of creators, and technology. PTI SKU SKU NSD NSD