Prashant Bhushan questions Modi's visit to CJI's house for Ganpati puja

New Delhi: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for a Ganesh Puja.

Known as a fierce critic of Modi, Bhushan argued in a post on X that this could be perceived as undermining the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary, a fundamental principle for maintaining checks and balances in a democracy.

Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within… https://t.co/mstxulCI2P — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 12, 2024

PM Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

Modi is then seen performing puja at their residence.

The prime minister is seen wearing the traditional Maharashtrian cap in the celebrations at the CJI's residence.