National

Prashant Bhushan questions Modi's visit to CJI's house for Ganpati puja

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
New Update
Prashant Bhushan

Prashant Bhushan (File photo)

New Delhi: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for a Ganesh Puja.

Known as a fierce critic of Modi, Bhushan argued in a post on X that this could be perceived as undermining the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary, a fundamental principle for maintaining checks and balances in a democracy.

PM Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

Modi is then seen performing puja at their residence.

The prime minister is seen wearing the traditional Maharashtrian cap in the celebrations at the CJI's residence.

Ganesh Puja Prashant Bhushan Supreme Court CJI CJI Chandrachud CJI DY Chandrachud Ganeshotsav Ganpati festivities CJI D Y Chandrachud Narendra Modi Ganpati festival Ganpati
Subscribe