Prashant Kishor begins fast unto death demanding BPSC exam cancellation

Patna, Jan 2 (PTI) Upping the ante, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday began a fast unto death to press the demand for cancellation of an examination recently held by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Advertisment

Kishor made the announcement at the historic Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, three days after giving a "48-hour ultimatum" to the Nitish Kumar government for acting on the demand, raised by aggrieved candidates.

"My primary demand, of course, is cancellation of the exam held on December 13 and conducting a fresh test. I have also heard allegations that posts to be filled by the exam were virtually put on sale. Such corrupt officials must be identified and brought to justice", said Kishor, who was accompanied by a number of supporters.

The venue was barely a couple of kilometres from Gardani Bagh where the aggrieved aspirants have been holding a round-the-clock sit-in for nearly two weeks.

Advertisment

The 47-year-old former poll strategist, who hopes his fledgling party to make a big impact in assembly polls due in less than a year, also made it clear that the demands he is making were just a few of the things on which he expected the government to act.

Striking a populist note, the former JD(U) vice president said he wanted the state’s NDA government to "bring in a domicile policy, reserving two thirds of government vacancies for candidates from the state".

He added: "The injustice done to the state's youth by the current regime goes long back. Before his ascent to power, the chief minister (Nitish Kumar) had toured the state and promised unemployment doles. Not a single person has got the benefit even after 20 years. The government must start giving unemployment allowance".

Advertisment

Kishor also demanded a white paper on several competitive exams held in the last 10 years which were marred by question paper leaks and claimed that the government demonstrated its inability to crack down on the education mafia suspected to be behind the malpractices.

The Jan Suraaj leader’s aggressive stance comes in the wake of scorn heaped on him by political both ruling and opposition leaders in the state, after a demonstration he staged on Sunday ended in lathi charge and use of water cannons by police.

Referring to the police action, Kishor said, "Officials who have converted democracy into the rule by force must be booked".

Advertisment

Notably, nearly five lakh candidates had appeared for Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13 when hundreds of examinees, all of them at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar here, boycotted the tests alleging question papers had been leaked.

Q This was met with a strong denial from the BPSC, which claimed the allegations were "a conspiracy" to force the exam's cancellation, even as fresh tests were ordered for more than 10,000 candidates who had appeared at Bapu Pariksha Parisar.

The candidates have been asked to appear on January 4 at 22 newly designated centres across the city.

Advertisment

This has been resented by some of the candidates who hold that such an arrangement militated against the principle of ensuring "level playing field".

On Monday, an 11-member delegation, of which Kishor's party colleague and retired IPS officer RK Mishra was a part, had met Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, in what appeared to be the government's gesture to end the stalemate.

The government has also been maintaining that any decision in the matter would have to be taken by the BPSC, an autonomous body.

Advertisment

However, a recent statement from senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a key aide of the chief minister, that there was "no evidence" to show that question papers were leaked on December 13, made amply clear that the government was unwilling to intervene in a manner that would satisfy the protesting candidates. PTI NAC NN