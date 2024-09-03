Prashant Kishor never speaks on bulldozers, mob lynching, says RJD MP Manoj Jha

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday attacked poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor over his remarks on party leader Tejashwi Yadav, and questioned his silence over issues like "bulldozer justice" and mob-lynching.

Kishor, who recently launched his Jan Suraaj party, had questioned the former Bihar deputy chief minister's qualifications at a gathering in Bihar's Bhojpur. Kishor said a "9th fail" is leading Bihar's development.

"Prashant Kishor says Tejashwi ji does not matter, but if he speaks for two hours, he speaks about Tejashwi ji for one hour 54 minutes out of that," Jha said.

"This is the 11th year of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji, and (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish (Kumar) ji has been there for almost 19 years, but he has problems with Tejashwi ji. There is also a bias in his statements," he said.

Reacting to Kishor's statement that his party will give significant representations to Muslim candidates in the next Bihar assembly election, Jha said, "He talks about Muslims but I never saw him speak on bulldozers, when houses of Muslims are demolished. Never saw him talking about the safety and security of Muslims, (or) on mob-lynching." Yadav, who did his schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram, had dropped out and did not complete his class 10th exam to pursue a sports career.

He got into the U-17 and U-19 cricket team of Delhi, and was also selected in the list of standby players for the world cup winning U-19 Indian national cricket team.

Kishor on Sunday said his Jan Suraaj will field a significant number of Muslim candidates in the Bihar assembly polls due next year. He said his party will give seats to at least 40 Muslims in the elections to the 243-member assembly. PTI AO AO KSS KSS