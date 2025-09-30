Prashant Kishor practicing same style of politics as Kejriwal: Chirag

Patna, Sep 30 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday observed that Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor's style of politics was similar to that of Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to reporters here, the Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) president recalled that Kejriwal had, like Kishor, come out with "one allegation after another", while trying to find a toehold in politics, but "fell silent upon becoming the chief minister of Delhi".

"Prashant Kishor has been making one allegation after another for some time. Only an investigation can reveal if his charges are backed by facts or are plain calumny," said Paswan, when his response was sought on Jan Suraaj Party founder's attacks on top NDA leaders in Bihar.

Kishor had on Monday told a press conference here that senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had been allegedly named in a murder case of 1995 and he escaped trial by submitting a document to claim he was a minor at the time of the incident.

Kishor had further claimed that the affidavit filed by Choudhary, while getting elected to the state legislative council, was proof that his submission before the court was false and, therefore, he should be sacked and sent to jail.

Paswan, however, was of the view that Kishor's was "a style of politics we saw some time back in Delhi, where the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party had come out a series of charges against bigwigs but he fell silent upon becoming the CM".

"Be that as it may, I believe that the people who face allegations in Bihar are fully capable of defending themselves. One of them has even responded with a defamation notice. In due course, truth will be out," the Union minister said.

The allusion was to minister Ashok Choudhary, a national general secretary of the JD(U), who had recently sent a defamation notice to Kishor upon being accused of benami land transactions worth Rs 200 crore.

This was the second run-in between Choudhary and Kishor whom the former had sued a few months ago for alleging that he had bribed Paswan for securing a ticket for daughter Shambhavi, who is the LJP(RV) MP from Samastipur.

At the press conference on Monday, the Jan Suraaj Party founder hardened his stance against Choudhary, threatening to expose "corrupt deals worth another Rs 500 crore" if the minister did not "publicly" withdraw the legal notice. PTI SUK NAC ACD