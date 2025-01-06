Prashant Kishor released from jail: Police

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was released from jail on Monday evening, hours after he was sent to judicial custody upon refusal of bail, the conditions of which were initially dubbed by him ‘unreasonable’.

It was not immediately known whether Kishor accepted the bail conditions imposed by a court here or whether the court revised its order.

Senior lawyer Y V Giri, who is actively associated with Kishor’s party, earlier said the bail was granted with an “unreasonable” condition that Kishor must give a written undertaking, which would have been tantamount to “admitting guilt”.

Talking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Awakash Kumar said, “Yes, Kishor has been granted bail by the competent court late in the evening. He has been released from the Beur Central jail”.

Earlier in the day, Kishor was arrested for his illegal fast unto death and sent to jail upon refusal to accept bail, granted by the court here with conditions that he alleged were "unreasonable".

The 47-year-old was last week booked for holding 'Aamaran anshan' (fast unto death) at Gandhi Maidan, in violation of a Patna High Court order that forbids any such demonstration at a place other than Gardani Bagh locality in the city.