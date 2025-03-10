Prashant Kishor slams Bageshwar Baba for advocating 'Hindu Rashtra'

Darbhanga (Bihar), Mar 10 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday lashed out at religious leader Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, alias Bageshwar Baba, over his advocacy for declaring India a 'Hindu Rashtra.' Addressing a press conference in Darbhanga, Kishor was asked about Baba’s recent visit to Gopalganj, where he reportedly called for a "constitutional amendment" to facilitate the declaration of India as a Hindu nation.

In response, Kishor asserted, "The country is run by the principles laid down in the Constitution and not according to the diktats of babas. Of course, all have the freedom to express their views in a democracy." "But it must be remembered that laws governing the country are framed in Parliament, the members of which are elected by the people. Things are not decided in discourses (darbar) of babas", added the Jan Suraaj Party founder.

He made light of the fact that some leaders of the BJP, which rules the Centre, have been supporting Baba's stand, hoping that it would bring the party electoral dividends.

He said, "the Constitution, which has been guided by the wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, clearly states that India shall be a secular country. The words of a Baba does not carry greater weight than Gandhi".

"In last year's Lok Sabha polls, the people of the country reaffirmed their faith in the Constitution. No wonder Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah keep saying day in and day out that they are bound by the Constitution. If zealots in the BJP have the courage, let them speak in favour of Hindu Rashtra inside Parliament", said Kishor.

The 47-year-old also criticised BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul who advised Muslims to "stay indoors" on Holi and not disrupt celebrations by coming out to offer Friday namaz.

Kishor asked, "Is it the rule of the BJP MLA's father (baap ka raaj). Does he think of himself as a Laat Saheb who can issue decrees? It is only the people themselves who can decide whether or not to step outside homes on any day".

The Jan Suraaj Party founder also claimed, "Muslims of Bihar are looking at our party with a lot of hope. They are fed up with the RJD which has for years sought their votes with the bogus promise of stopping the BJP. The community has been used like fuel to keep the lantern (RJD's poll symbol) burning bright".