Prashant Kishor urges JD(U)'s Muslim leaders to put pressure on Nitish for thwarting Waqf Bill

Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) Activist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday exhorted Muslim leaders of the JD(U) to put pressure on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for thwarting the Waqf Amendement Bill in Parliament.

Kishor was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of an iftar party organised by his Jan Suraaj Party.

"The Jan Suraaj Party and Prashant Kishor have a clear stand on Waqf Bill. We oppose this legislation that has been brought in without consulting our 20 crore Muslim brethren, who have stakes in the waqf," he said.

"Members of different parties are rightly opposing this Bill. You cannot ram things down people's throats. But there is also a need to fight it out on the streets," he added.

Kishor said that if the Bill gets passed, BJP will be held responsible as it is behind the exercise but Nitish Kumar, too, shall be held no less responsible.

"The BJP is surviving in power at the Centre with the help of 12 JD(U) MPs. I would therefore urge Nitish Kumar to use his clout and thwart the passage of the Bill. I also call upon Muslim leaders in the JD(U) to put pressure on Nitish Kumar for taking up this challenge," he said. PTI NAC SOM