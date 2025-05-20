Prashant Kishor visits Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral house, attacks govt over no electricity

Patna, May 20 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday visited Sitab Diara, a remote village in Saran district of Bihar, famous as the place where legendary socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan was born.

Kishor reached the ancestral house of "JP", as he is fondly remembered, late in the evening and shared with the posse of journalists his outrage over the premises being devoid of electricity.

"For the last 35 years, Bihar has been ruled by self-proclaimed disciples of JP. And this is the state of a place associated with their mentor," said Kishor, in an obvious reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

"I am sure politicians have not been visiting this place after dusk. Had they been here in the night, like I am, they would have learnt, like me, that the electricity supply to this house has been stopped on account of the government's failure to clear dues worth Rs 4 lakh," he added.

Kishor, who has been touring the state to drum up support for his fledgling party ahead of assembly polls which are due in a few months, disclosed that he was not happy with the upkeep of first President Rajendra Prasad's ancestral house in Siwan and the Bhitiharwa Ashram, a school set up by Kasturba Gandhi.

"But neither of these places was in such a poor state. I can understand that, being a place of historical importance, the house of JP must retain the original thatched roof and not be adorned with modern tiles. But at least an uninterrupted supply of electricity should have been ensured," said the former poll strategist.

Kishor also recalled that his visit to the house of a famous freedom fighter in Champaran "brought the spotlight on the absence of pucca roads to the village, and the administration was compelled to take corrective measures".

"I hope my visit to Sitab Diara would yield similar results. But for all those who are sceptical of the need for bringing a change in Bihar, this should serve as an eye-opener. JP has been given the Bharat Ratna. And this is how his house is being treated," said Kishor. PTI NAC SOM