Prashant Kishore demands re-investigation into NEET aspirant's death, DGP orders SIT probe

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday met the family of a NEET aspirant, who died in Patna earlier this week, and demanded a re-investigation into the death case.

Hours after he made the demand, DGP Vinay Kumar directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

After meeting the family of the 18-year-old woman, Kishor raised questions about the police investigation into the case.

"The police had initially made haste in declaring the matter a case of suicide. Now, they have done an about turn and are saying that sexual assault could not be ruled out. We demand that the case must be re-investigated so that the family get the justice," he told reporters.

"Role of police officers and others who concluded it a case of suicide should also be investigated, and strict action must be taken against them," he added.

The student, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, was found unconscious in the room of her hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month. She was staying at the private hostel to take coaching for the examination.

She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up.

Her death led to massive protests in Patna, following which the police arrested the owner of the girls' hostel.

The post-mortem report concluded that the death occurred because she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills, and that she was also suffering from typhoid. After the post-mortem report went viral on social media, the protests escalated.

Kishor claimed the girl's family had told him that the investigating officer had asked them to strike a deal and "let go of the matter".

"This is highly objectionable. I will help them meet senior officers and ensure that the culprits are brought to book," he said.

In the evening, the DGP ordered the formation of an SIT and said it would be headed by Patna's SP (City).

He also directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Central Zone to supervise the investigation into the case on a daily basis.

"The IG will constitute a SIT to investigate the case. The SP (City) will head the SIT, which will comprise women Dy SP and inspectors. The IG will supervise the investigation on a daily basis," said a statement.

Earlier in the day, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said the scope of the investigation has been widened.

"There are, of course, certain contradictions in the post-mortem report and the earlier medical reports of the deceased. All documents have been referred to the Patna-AIIMS for an expert opinion. The investigation is being conducted on the basis of the latest post-mortem report only. All those involved in the case will be arrested very soon," he said.