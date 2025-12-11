Prashasan Gaon ki Ore: Doorstep public grievance resolution drive to run nationwide from Dec 19-25

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Centre will launch a week-long nationwide campaign from December 19 to 25 for the redressal of public grievances and improving public service delivery, an official statement said on Thursday.

The campaign 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore', organised as part of Good Governance Week 2025, aims to take administration to the grassroots, ensure doorstep grievance redressal, promote good governance practices and document innovations across the country.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the week-long exercise will focus on disposing of public grievances filed in the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and state portals.

Under the campaign, the government will hold special grievance-redressal camps, clear service delivery applications, document good governance practices with photographs, share success stories, add new online services and prepare the District@100 Vision Document, it added.

A dedicated portal - https://darpgapps.nic.in/GGW25 - has been made operational from December 10 for uploading activities, best practices and progress reports.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Secretary Rachna Shah chaired the first preparatory meeting for the 2025 campaign on Thursday with administrative reforms secretaries and district collectors/district magistrates.

The preparatory phase of the campaign has started from Thursday and will continue till December 18, during which states and districts will plan district- and tehsil-level events and undertake publicity.

Attended by more than 700 Deputy Collectors/District Magistrates and field officers from more than 1,200 locations, the meeting sensitised officials on the priority of clearing pending grievances and documenting governance initiatives during the campaign period, the statement said.

The campaign is aligned with the objectives of Special Campaign 5.0, which focuses on cleanliness drives, reducing pendency, improving record management and systematic disposal of scrap and e-waste. PTI MHS ABS MHS OZ OZ