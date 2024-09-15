Pratap Bajwa condemns Bittu's ‘biggest terrorist’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa strongly condemned the remarks made by BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in which he called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the ‘biggest terrorist’.

Bajwa called the remarks disgraceful and unconstitutional.

“Such a statement not only reflects a complete lack of respect for a fellow Member of Parliament but also exposes Bittu’s alarming ignorance of the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution,” Bajwa said.

“It is deeply concerning that a minister, who draws a salary funded by taxpayers, fails to comprehend the constitutional values he is sworn to uphold. His derogatory remarks demonstrate not only a profound lack of education and understanding of parliamentary principles but also an appalling disregard for responsible public conduct,” he added.

Addressing a public event in Bhagalpur of Bihar on Sunday, Bittu accused Gandhi of misleading the nation and behaving in a manner unbecoming of a political leader.

"Rahul Gandhi has attempted to divide Sikhs and is using inflammatory rhetoric akin to separatist ideologies," Bittu remarked, before making the controversial claim about Gandhi's terrorist label.

Bajwa urged the Government of India to take note of this blatant violation of parliamentary ethics and to ensure that those in positions of power respect the dignity of the Constitution and the office they hold.

“Ravneet Singh Bittu’s irresponsible comments are an affront to democracy and cannot be excused as mere lapses in judgment,” Bajwa said.

He urged Prime Minister Modi to act decisively, ensuring that such errant behavior is not allowed to tarnish the sanctity of our democratic institutions.