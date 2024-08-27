Pratapgarh SP put under APO status, additional SP gets temporary charge

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday removed the Pratapgarh SP and put him under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

According to an order issued by the department of personnel, additional Superintendent of police in Pratapgarh was given the additional charge of Pratapgarh SP till further orders. IPS officer Laxman Das was put under APO status, as per the order.

The order, however, does not mention the reason behind the action, which came a day after the arrest of Arnod Police Station SHO and a middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 8 lakh.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had on Monday arrested Inspector Surendra Singh Solanki and a middleman Guddu Lal for taking Rs 8 lakh from a man in exchange for keeping his name out of a case related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI SDA SKY SKY