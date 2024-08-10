Prataprao Jadhav launches campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis elimination

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav virtually launched the second phase of the bi-annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis elimination, here on Saturday.

The campaign targets 63 endemic districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh and will provide door-to-door administration of preventive medications in endemic areas, advancing India's goal to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis ahead of the global target.

Alongside this, the 'Revised Guideline on Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis' and IEC material were unveiled to provide a clear roadmap for elimination efforts.

In his keynote address, Jadhav stated that "Lymphatic Filariasis, a mosquito-borne disease, is preventable through simple measures, therefore, the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) rounds are crucial in halting its transmission".

Jadhav reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to public health stating preventive measures such as avoiding mosquito bites and consuming anti-filarial medicines are key to stopping the transmission of Lymphatic Filariasis, which affects populations across 20 states and union territories in India.

This disease not only impacts health and well-being but also leads to lifelong disability, due to lymphedema, affecting families profoundly.

"To ensure success in the upcoming MDA rounds it is imperative that 90 pc of all eligible populations consume these medicines,” he said while stressing on the need to have dedicated efforts to prevent and eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis in India.

Jadhav also noted that efforts are being made to ensure pucca houses for people living in mud houses that make them more vulnerable to such diseases.

He said efforts will also be made to develop a vaccine for Lymphatic Filariasis and also highlighted that disability certificates are provided to the people affected with Lymphatic Filariasis.

Jadhav launched the MDA campaign by consuming the medicine himself and applauded the dedication and efforts of the line ministries, self-help groups, and other stakeholders for their contribution to the success of the campaign. PTI PLB NB NB