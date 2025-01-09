Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: NRIs applaud Odisha's hospitality and culture

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) Hundreds of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from across the world, who gathered at the Janata Maidan here to take part in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention on Thursday, expressed their appreciation for the warm welcome and preparations made for the event, which is being celebrated as a grand festival in Odisha.

According to them, the event provides an excellent opportunity for NRIs to experience the eastern state's vibrant culture and heritage.

Koki Veber, an NRI who has lived in Slovenia for 50 years, expressed her happiness about attending the event. Koki runs a store called 'Namaste', which promotes Indian handicrafts.

"I am well-known for Indian handicrafts such as Santiniketan leather items, silk scarves, incense sticks, and inner garments—all made in India," she said.

She praised Odisha as a hidden gem of India and described it as a beautiful state. "This is my first visit to Odisha and I am amazed by its charm. It truly is a jewel of India," she added.

Inaugurating the PBD convention earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said due to the country's heritage, it is able to tell the international community that the future does not lie in 'yudh' (war) but in 'Budh' (Buddha).

Punit Manchanda, an NRI from Canada, also expressed his pride in being invited by the ministry of external affairs to the event. "It’s my first visit to Odisha, and I feel a special connection as my brother completed his engineering from Rourkela. I’m enjoying the state, especially its culture and delicious food," he said.

For Priya Basa, an Odisha-origin resident of California, the event is a chance to reconnect with her roots. "I’m here to reconnect with my state and to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she shared.

Sudesh Sehrawat, an attendee from Qatar, said this was her second PBD. "I attended the last convention in Indore, and now I’m here in Odisha to join the celebration and explore the state. I feel completely at home here," she said.

Ramesh Arora, a London-based businessman, shared his passion for giving back to India. "India is always in my heart, and I want to contribute to my motherland. That’s why I came here," he said.

Arora praised Odisha and its people for their warmth and expressed interest in business opportunities in the state.

"Odisha and its people are very lovable. I’ll take the essence of the state with me and promote it as an investment destination in the UK and beyond," he added. PTI BBM BBM MNB