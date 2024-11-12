Pravasi Bharatiya Divas opportunity to showcase Odisha's vibrant culture: CM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations in Bhubaneswar was an opportunity to showcase Odisha's rich hospitality and vibrant culture to the world.

Majhi said this after participating in the launch of the website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Delhi along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He said the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10 with around 7,000 guests and delegates expected to attend.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised the welfare of Indian expatriates.

"This prestigious event represents a significant opportunity for our state to showcase its rich hospitality and vibrant culture. We are committed to taking every step necessary to ensure that it is a memorable experience for all attendees," Majhi said.

The event will be jointly organised by the Odisha government and the Ministry of External Affairs. PTI AAM AAM SOM