Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra WhatsApp channel launched to promote safe, legal migration

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) As part of the government's efforts to generate awareness about safe and legal migration, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has launched a Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra WhatsApp channel which will be utilised to disseminate information about legal and safe mobility in form and content easily understood by the masses.

The channel was launched during a one-day conclave with the representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) registered Recruiting Agents Associations at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on March 11, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

In his keynote address, Singh acknowledged the important role played by the RAs (Recruiting Agents) in the emigration process and highlighted various initiatives including skilling of human resources and use of the cutting-edge information technology to streamline emigration.

He urged the RA fraternity to do more towards promoting safe and legal mobility of migrant workers abroad, the statement said.

The conclave was organised by the Overseas Employment and Protector General of Emigrants (OE & PGE) Division of the MEA, and was attended by representatives from 14 RA associations, 13 state-run RAs, 16 Protector of Emigrants, senior officers from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, MEA, resident commissioners of various state governments and UTs and media personnel, it said.

The conclave was organised with an objective to forge greater synergies with the RA fraternity for effective implementation of the Emigration Act 1983 and minimise the space for illegal recruitment.

It also provided an opportunity to discuss and deliberate upon various facets of emigration process, upcoming opportunities and work process-related challenges on the e-Migrate portal.

Three thematic panel discussions focusing on skill development, streamlining foreign employer registration and grievance redressal were held during the conclave in addition to a question and answer session with the joint secretary, OE & PGE, it added.