Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit to be held on Feb 25; CM to deliver keynote address

Bhopal, Feb 17 (PTI) The 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025' will for the first time also host the Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit on February 25, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

This grand event will feature active participation of Non-Resident Madhya Pradesh (NRMP) entrepreneurs and investors and will bring together members of 'Friends of MP' group, consisting of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from around the world, he said in a statement issued here.

"More than 500 NRIs from over 15 countries will participate, including major delegations from the UK, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan. The event will provide a crucial platform for elevating the state's economic, cultural, and industrial development to new heights," Yadav added.

An official said Yadav will deliver the keynote address, in which he will urge NRIs to contribute to the development of the state and take advantage of new investment opportunities.

"Yadav will present an outline of the state's industrial, cultural, and economic progress and invite NRIs to reconnect with their roots. The event will focus on investment and business opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The programme will include a discussion by Dr Jagat Shah, Founder Mentor at 'On Road' about promoting entrepreneurship through international trade. Principal Secretary, Department of Pravasi Bhartiya, Sandeep Yadav, will emphasize the significance and role of the Pravasi Bhartiya Conference," the official said.

Leaders of various international chapters of 'Friends of MP' will share their thoughts at the event. These include Leena Vaidya, chairperson, Friends of MP, Abu Dhabi Chapter; Pramit Makhode, chairman, Friends of MP, Boston, Rohit Dixit, chairman, Friends of MP, UK Chapter; Prerna Bhardwaj, Mayor, Gerrards Cross Town Council's UK and Lord Rami Ranger, House of Lords, UK, the official said.

"The event will also feature a special cultural presentation, highlighting Madhya Pradesh's rich heritage and cultural traditions. The 'Pravasi Madhya Pradesh Summit-2025' will not only promote investment and economic growth in the state but will also provide a golden opportunity for Non-Resident Indians to reconnect with their roots," he said.

Under the leadership of the chief minister, this event will help Madhya Pradesh gain a new identity on the global stage, the official added. PTI MAS BNM