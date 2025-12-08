Pravasi Rajasthani Divas: 8,700 register; sectoral sessions, awards planned for Dec 10

Jaipur, Dec 8 (PTI) More than 8,700 people have registered for the inaugural Pravasi Rajasthani Divas, set to take place on December 10 in Jaipur, officials said on Monday.

The objective of the event is to bring together non-resident Rajasthanis from across the world, alongside industrial leaders, policymakers and experts from various sectors, they said.

A series of sectoral sessions, cultural displays and networking opportunities will form the core of the day-long programme, an official from the Department of Industries said.

"Through collaboration and shared vision, the event seeks to drive development and innovation in the state with participation from global industry leaders, policymakers and academics," he said.

The event will feature leading industrialists, including Anil Agarwal (Vedanta Group), Hari Mohan Bangur (Shree Cement) and Madhav Singhania (JK Cement).

Industry experts and policymakers will lead sectoral sessions on topics ranging from energy and healthcare to industries and water.

Among key sessions, the official said, the one focused on energy will explore the role of Battery Energy Storage Systems in renewable energy integration. The healthcare session will discuss innovations and access to health.

Sessions will be held to discuss Rajasthan's industrial landscape, mineral potential, healthcare, sustainable water infrastructure in the state, education and tourism sectors.

In addition to the sectoral discussions, the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Awards will recognise outstanding contributions made by Rajasthanis across various fields, while a special roundtable will foster deeper connections between the global community and the state's development initiatives, the official said.

The state has also arranged special measures for visitors wishing to explore Jaipur's historical sites. Nodal officers have been appointed at protected monuments and key tourism areas, according to the official.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Divas was announced by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, to be celebrated on December 10 every year. PTI SDA PRK PRK