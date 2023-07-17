Praveen murder: NIA announces surrender deadline for accused

Mangaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths visited the house of K A Masood, one of the absconding accused in the BJP youth wing activist Praveen Nettaru murder case, at Nekkiladi village in Uppinangady and pasted the court notice asking him to surrender before August 18.

Advertisment

The NIA officials also announced on Sunday the deadline on public address system at Uppinangady in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district that the house of Masood will be attached if he does not surrender to the court within the given deadline.

Similar announcement was made by the sleuths in Sullia on Saturday after issuing the new deadline for surrender of the five accused in the case who are absconding.

The sleuths also pasted the court notice at the bus stand in Nekkiladi village.

Masood, who was the state leader of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), is arraigned as the fifth accused in the murder case. Uppinangady police personnel assisted the NIA officials in pasting the notices at Masood’s house and the bus stand, police sources said.

The NIA had earlier set June 28 as the deadline for the five accused to surrender or face confiscation of their property. The fresh deadline of August 18 was issued two days back. PTI MVG MVG SS