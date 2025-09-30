Praveer Ranjan takes charge as CISF DG

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Praveer Ranjan, a 1993-batch IPS officer, on Tuesday took charge as the new director general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at its headquarters here.

He was handed over the ceremonial baton from retiring DG R S Bhatti, a senior officer said.

Ranjan, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the AGMUT cadre, was earlier serving in the CISF as the Special DG of the airports sector.

The Union government had appointed him as the new CISF chief on September 19.

A postgraduate in history from Delhi University, Ranjan also holds an LLM degree from the National Law University, Delhi.

He has earlier served in the Delhi Police and the CBI, and has served as the director general of police (DGP) of Chandigarh.

The officer will retire from service in July, 2029.

The new DG was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the CISF headquarters, and he later interacted with senior officers.

Ranjan underlined his commitment to prepare the force for future challenges through modernisation in operations, welfare with compassion and transparency in administration, a CISF spokesperson said.

With about 1.70 lakh personnel, the CISF is primarily tasked to guard 70 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domains.