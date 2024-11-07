Pravin Mahajan's wife accuses Munde cousins of fraudulent land purchase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Sarangi Mahajan, wife of late Pravin Mahajan, alleged on Thursday that Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde and his cousin and BJP leader Pankaja Munde acquired her land at a low price in a fraudulent manner.

Pravin Mahajan, convicted for the 2006 murder of his brother and BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, died while undergoing his sentence. Pankaja's father and late BJP leader Gopinath Munde was married to Pramod Mahajan's sister.

No reaction was immediately available from Dhananjay Munde, who belongs to the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, or Pankaja. The allegations come ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections where Dhananjay is a candidate from Parli.

Holding a press conference here, Sarangi said the Munde cousins took advantage of her absence, and purchased in another person's name, through their employee Balaji Govind Munde, her land in Parli in Beed district at a very low price in 2022.

About .88 acre of her land at Jirewadi was sold fradulently for Rs 22 lakh, she alleged.

She was taken to Balaji Munde's residence and her signatures were taken on a blank Rs 100 bond paper, Sarangi said.

She was threatened that she would not leave Parli alive if she did not sign, she alleged.

She has filed a "special suit" in a court at Ambejogai, Sarangi said, adding that she has also filed a complaint with police but no action has been taken.

"If the police do not act, I will go to the High Court," Sarangi added.

When contacted by PTI, she said she has filed a suit to get the registration of the land sale cancelled. She would withdraw the suit if she got the money due to her, she added. PTI AW KRK