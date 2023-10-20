Pray, fast on Oct 27 for peace between Israel and Palestine, says Goa-Daman Archbishop Father Ferrao

Panaji, Oct 20 (PTI) Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão on Friday appealed to Christians to pray and fast on October 27 for peace between Israel and Palestine.

In a communication released here, Fr Ferrao said in a world marred by conflict and suffering, the ongoing strife in Israel and Palestine stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for peace in our world.

"We are witnessing a crisis that is claiming countless lives and causing immeasurable pain. Our Holy Father Francis is constantly voicing his concern for the humanitarian situation in Palestine and Israel, calling on all parties to lay down their weapons," he said.

The Archbishop noted that speaking at his General Audience on the October 18, Fr Francis said, "Lay down weapons and heed the cries for peace from the poor, the people, and the innocent children." The Archbishop recalled that the Pope called on all Christians to pray and fast for peace on October 27.

"He also encouraged people of other Christian denominations, other religions and all those who advocate for peace to participate as they see fit. The Pope announced that the central event on Friday would be an hour of prayer at 6 pm in St. Peter's Square, with the goal of invoking peace for the world," Fr Ferrao said.

"In response to our beloved Holy Father's invitation, let us rise together and join him in observing coming Friday, the 27th of October, as a day of prayer, penance and fasting for peace in Israel and Palestine and between other war-torn countries and peoples," Fr Ferrao said.

Prayer and penance can play a vital role in this endeavour, he added.

"While we encourage individuals and families to join in this global spiritual exercise, we urge our parish priests, chaplains, heads of institutions and of religious communities to organize for the people under their care at least an hour of prayer for this intention," Fr Ferrao said.

The war between Israel and Hamas erupted after the latter's deadly incursion on October 7.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. Nearly 12,500 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during Hamas' deadly incursion. PTI RPS BNM BNM