Prayagraj: Activists see LS polls as fight to save Constitution, many voters raise local issues

Prayagraj, May 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj Lok Sabha constituency is expected to witness an interesting electoral battle with some sections of voters here raising local issues such as cleanliness and healthcare facilities, while many seeing the poll as a fight to save the Constitution and the unique "Ilaahabadi" culture.

From the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the invisible Saraswati, to the Allahabad University and the high court, Prayagraj has been a revered seat of education, spirituality and syncretic culture in Indian history. One of the largest and most populous districts of Uttar Pradesh, it also takes pride in giving India seven prime ministers.

"The city has produced so many politicians, civil servants. It has three Bharat Ratna awardees within a radius of one km and has given seven prime ministers to the country. This city is a heritage. The Kumbh mela has been celebrated from ancient times, then it became a Mughal garrison town, then the British Empire came in," Zafar Bakht, a cultural activist, told PTI.

"Allahabad has always shown resistance. The people here have a 'hekdi' (arrogance) and don't cow down to anyone. It's intellectually a very vibrant city and if some mistake has been committed in the past, this city will rectify it, be assured of that," said Bakht, who identified unemployment and youth distress as major issues here this election.

The Prayagraj constituency, which goes to polls on may 25, is divided into Allahabad and Phulpur constituencies. BJP had won both the seats in 2014 and 2019.

Prayagraj has a total of over 31 lakh registered voters, of which 20.67 lakh are in Phulpur constituency and 18.25 lakh in the Allahabad seat, according to official data.

Surendra 'Rahi', president of the Progressive Writers Association (PWA) said institutions, and not individuals, are pillars of a democracy.

"If the character of these pillars is changed, or the system of check and balances through institutions is changed, be it the press, election commission or even the judiciary, if the government begins to change them for its political gains, it means democracy is losing strength," he said.

"It's a major issue this election for a large section (here) to save the Constitution as given by Dr B R Ambedkar," Rahi added.

Anshu Malviya, associated with NGO Nagrik Samaj working in slum clusters, claimed that it is becoming "increasingly difficult" for rights activists to hold protests and demonstrations since the last few years.

The NGO is also campaigning against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and backing the INDIA bloc, citing a slew of issues on its pamphlets.

"It's not that we began protests and fighting for peoples' rights only in 2014. We have also opposed the policies of the Congress and Samajwadi Party in the past but never feared backlash," Malviya told PTI.

First time Lok Sabha voter Sakshi Singh, who lives with her family in Teliyarganj area, said she is excited to cast her vote in the parliamentary polls. She said Allahabad is a tier-2 city on its way to becoming a tier-1 city and hence it was all the more important for her to vote.

Singh said she would vote for a party that supports women and their education.

"There are several issues these days, like cleanliness and hospitals, development in slum areas. If a party focuses on them, I'm sure to support it," she added.

Her mother Kumud Singh said as a voter, she hoped to see the city and the country develop and progress.

Shiv Kumar Yadav, the owner of the popular Shiva Chaat Bhandar at Tikunia, said he believed this election will go well for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has worked a lot for the country's development, but also highlighted unemployment as a concern.

Madhuapur resident Ram Krishna Srivastava said there is a need for work to address unemployment and inflation but found the present Central government "good".

Ram Prasad Dubey, a lawyer in the Allahabad high court and a resident of the Mumfordganj area, said development is an issue for Prayagraj but the biggest factor for him this poll season is the country's progress at international level.

"There are essential needs of the public which should be fulfilled... But we will be able to make a prosperous country only if we have a strong country at international level," Dubey said.

Jai Prakash Rai, who lost his technician's job a decade ago after a road accident and now sells cucumbers and muskmelon near Sangam, said he was finding it hard to make ends meet.

"I make as much money in a day today as I was making 7-8 years ago, on some days even lesser, while the price rice during this period has been drastic. I have my own family to take care of besides two children of my brother who passed away a few years ago," Rai, who left his native place in Jaunpur to settle in Allahabad, said.

Gyan Chand, a boatman in his early 20s at Sangam, said there has been improvement in their work condition in recent years and estimated that around 5,000 boats are working at the holy site popular among tourists.

Manoj Yadav, who lives in the George Town area of the city, said health, education and employment are basic needs today and the nation's development is also a key election factor which can be ensured only by a "stable government".

Mahadev, who works at the famous 'Dehati Rasgulla' in Bairhana, said the election atmosphere in the area is positive and development is a key issue.

Jhusi resident Santosh Kumar said he hoped that the benefit of welfare schemes reached everyone, while his friend Manoj Kumar chipped in to say "everything is good" and he is supporting 'kamal' (lotus), the party symbol of the BJP. PTI KIS RPA