Prayagraj: Authorities get 300 meat shops shut for violating govt's closure order on Mahavir Jayanti

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) team on Thursday got 300 meat shops in the city closed and also collected a fine of Rs 22,000 from the shopkeepers who allegedly violated the UP government's order to keep meat shops closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, an official said.

PMC's Veterinary and Welfare Officer Dr Bijay Amrit Raj said that the corporation's teams inspected major areas of the city including Katju Road, Kareli, Civil Lines, Allahpur and Dhoomanganj. During this, several shopkeepers were found disobeying the government order and selling meat.

He said that the meat shops were immediately closed and Rs 22,000 was recovered from them as a penalty. The action was taken to maintain religious harmony, so that the sentiments of all communities can be respected, he added.